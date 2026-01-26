OPP – Two Arrested after multi-jurisdictional CDSA investigation

Recently, officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) carried out a multi-jurisdictional Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation in and around the city of Sault Ste. Marie.

On December 4, 2025, the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Unit and Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with the OPP Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, with assistance from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Canine Unit, executed a search warrant at a business on Trunk Road in Sault Ste. Marie.

As a result of the investigation, 47-year-old Pamela MATTHEWS, of Marathon, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 11, 2026 in Marathon.

On January 21, 2026, a second search warrant related to this investigation was executed at a residence in Searchmont. As a result, 45-year-old Randy BASTIEN, of Searchmont, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking Schedule I substance – cocaine

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing, and subsequently released. They are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 23, 2026 in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Sault Ste. Marie OPP was assisted by the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the Superior East and Marathon CSCU, the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Forensic Identification Services, and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.