East Algoma OPP – École St. Joseph in Blind River CLOSED – UPDATED

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advised students and staff of École St. Joseph in Blind River that it was closed due an ongoing investigation.

On this date Monday January 26, 2026, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the OPP, Algoma Paramedic Services and the OPP’s Forensic Identification Services Unit responded to a report of a sudden death on the school’s property.

A 41-year-old from Blind River was located deceased at that location. The East Algoma Crime Unit is continuing the investigation in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place at a later date.

At this point in the investigation, foul play is not suspect and there is no threat to public safety.

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advise students and staff of École St. Joseph in Blind River that it is closed today due of an ongoing investigation.

There is no threat to public safety and police will advise when it reopens.