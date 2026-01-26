East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after off-ice disturbance at Thessalon’s arena

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to an off-ice disturbance at Thessalon’s arena Sunday afternoon.

On January 25, 2026, at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the arena on Main Street following reports of a disturbance in progress.

The investigation determined that an altercation involving adults, which indirectly involved two youths. During the incident, one person was physically assaulted.

As a result, Adam Lesnick, 46-years-old, of Johnson Township, was charged with assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 5, 2026.