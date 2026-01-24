Thunder Bay—Superior North New Democrats Elect Full Delegation, Prepare for 2026 Convention

Members of the Thunder Bay—Superior North New Democratic Party Riding Association met Monday evening to elect a full slate of delegates and adopt key resolutions ahead of Canada’s NDP Convention 2026, taking place March 27–29 in Winnipeg.

The well-attended Federal General Membership Meeting confirmed a complete delegation to Convention and included presentations from all federal NDP leadership candidates, giving local members the opportunity to hear directly from those seeking to lead the party during a critical period of renewal.

Among the resolutions adopted was “Nation-Building Highway Safety and Connectivity,” calling on the federal NDP to recognize highway twinning and 2+1 highway projects—particularly along the Trans-Canada Highway in Northern Ontario—as essential nation-building infrastructure. The resolution emphasizes safety, economic connectivity, and coordinated delivery with Indigenous governments, using Canadian labour and materials.

“People in Northern Ontario know firsthand what happens when essential infrastructure is treated as optional,” said Lise Vaugeois, NDP MPP for Thunder Bay—Superior North. “Safe, reliable highways are about lives, access to services, and whether communities are connected or left behind. I’m proud to see local members pushing this issue forward nationally.”

“This meeting showed that our riding is organized, engaged, and ready to contribute constructively to the federal party’s direction,” said Sandra Goodick, President of the Thunder Bay—Superior North NDP. “Our members came prepared, had serious discussions, and ensured Thunder Bay—Superior North will have a strong voice at Convention.”

Among those elected as delegates was Joy Wakefield, Secretary of the Riding Association and former federal NDP candidate.

“Our members are focused on practical solutions to address the housing and affordability crises, championing workers, and holding the Liberals to account as they break strikes and fail to address the high cost of living,” said Wakefield. “We need to focus on the biggest challenges facing people right now.”

Canada’s NDP Convention 2026 in Winnipeg will bring together delegates from across the country to debate policy, elect party leadership, and set priorities for the years ahead.