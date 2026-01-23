Manitouwadge’s myRide program concludes on March 31, 2026

The Township of Manitouwadge and Santé Manitouwadge Health wish to remind residents that funding for the myRide program will conclude on March 31, 2026.

The MyRide service, originally volunteer run, was created to support seniors and persons with disabilities in accessing essential services. The Township of Manitouwadge secured a 100% funded provincial Community Transportation Grant from the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario so that Santé Manitouwadge Health could operate and deliver the program at no cost to local taxpayers. This grant fully funded the program operations from 2019 to 2025 and was extended for an additional year, ending in March 2026.

Because the program was entirely grant-funded, the partnership between the Township and Santé Manitouwadge Health was tied directly to the grant timeline. With the grant coming to an end, the original agreement also concludes. Both organizations have fulfilled their respective responsibilities throughout the duration of the funding.

The MyRide program has provided vital transportation support for residents, helping connect individuals to medical appointments, shopping, and community activities. Since its launch, the service has played an important role in improving accessibility and supporting the health and well-being for seniors and persons with disabilities in our community.

Any updates regarding the MyRide program will be provided by Santé Manitouwadge Health as more information becomes available.