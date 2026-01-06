East Algoma OPP – Impaired Driver after trying to avoid RIDE Check

On January 4, 2026, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person during a traffic stop on Scott Road.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. police were conducting a Reduced Impaired Drivers Everywhere (RIDE) check when a vehicle turned down another street, attempting to avoid police interaction. Police followed the older model green mid-size Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and conducted a traffic stop. Police recognized the three people in the vehicle and one had a previous release condition to not be with the driver. She was subsequently arrested and charged.

Alicia Ruth Anne ARNOTT, 36-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Fail to comply with Probation Order – two counts

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on January 5, 2026.