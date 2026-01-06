Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Impaired Driver after trying to avoid RIDE Check

On January 4, 2026, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person during a traffic stop on Scott Road.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. police were conducting a Reduced Impaired Drivers Everywhere (RIDE) check when a vehicle turned down another street, attempting to avoid police interaction. Police followed the older model green mid-size Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and conducted a traffic stop. Police recognized the three people in the vehicle and one had a previous release condition to not be with the driver. She was subsequently arrested and charged.

Alicia Ruth Anne ARNOTT, 36-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

  • Fail to comply with Probation Order – two counts

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on January 5, 2026.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*