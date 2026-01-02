East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in break and enter

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a business break & enter.

On December 24, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m. police were called to a retail business store on Highway 108 in Elliot Lake. An employee reported that someone had broken into the store sometime overnight and stolen multiple items. A short time later, another business reported a person trespassing who was attempting to enter their building. Police conducted a traffic stop and spoke to a female passenger matching the description from security camera footage who provided a fake name and age to police. She was later arrested and charged.

Axel DODDS, 18-years-old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Break, enter a place with intent to commit indictable offence

Theft under $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Obstruct peace officer

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 12, 2026.