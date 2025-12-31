OPP – Investigation Launched after human remains found

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched an investigation following the discovery of human remains in Head, Clara and Maria Township.

On Sunday, December 28, 2025, at approximately 8:00 a.m., members of the North Bay OPP Detachment responded to a report of suspected human remains discovered on North River Road, north of Cedar Lake in Head, Clara and Maria Township. The deceased individual has been identified as 26-year-old Hakeem MUHIKIRA of Ottawa.

Preliminary information suggests that there are no signs of a broader threat. Residents may notice an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

This investigation is being conducted by the North Bay OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance has also been provided by the OPP’s Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact the North Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.