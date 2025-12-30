Schreiber OPP – Driver charged with Impaired after collision

Members of the Schreiber Detachment Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

After midnight, on December 26, 2025 members of the Schreiber Detachment were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Rainbow Falls Provincial Park.

The vehicle was located in the ditch with open alcohol inside, the lone driver admitted to consumption. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered resulting in a “fail”, the driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result, Frederick MCGOVERN age 68, of Marathon was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.