OPP Driving Advisory

North Bay OPP have issued a travel advisory:

North Bay OPP is advising motorists to avoid non-essential travel as a significant winter storm moves into the area tonight and continues through Monday night.
Environment Canada is forecasting for North Bay area:
  • Freezing rain with up to 10–15 mm of ice
  • Snowfall of 10–20 cm
  • Wind gusts of 60–70 km/h
  • Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow
Travel will be hazardous. Road closures are possible. Prolonged utility outages may occur.
Other parts of the North East Region are expecting even more accumulation with 30–50 cm of snow, strong winds, and blizzard conditions.
If you must drive:
  • Slow down and increase following distance
  • Turn on full headlights in low visibility
  • Clear ALL ice and snow from your vehicle
  • Pack an emergency kit (blankets, food, water, charged phone)
  • Check road conditions at https://511on.ca
  • Monitor weather alerts at https://weather.gc.ca
  • Obey all road closures and police direction
In case of emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
