Motorists are urged to:/
- Be ready for low visibility and slippery conditions
- Slow down and leave extra space between vehicles
- Turn on your full headlights
- Monitor www.511on.ca for real-time updates
- Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather alerts
In case of emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- North East OPP – Winter Driving Advisory - December 25, 2025
- Schreiber OPP – Arrest made after drug trafficking investigation - December 24, 2025
- Marathon OPP – Multiple Charges laid after collision - December 23, 2025