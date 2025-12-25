Breaking News

North East OPP – Winter Driving Advisory

North East Region OPP is advising drivers to take extra caution on the roads this weekend due to winter weather conditions.
Motorists are urged to:/
  • Be ready for low visibility and slippery conditions
  • Slow down and leave extra space between vehicles
  • Turn on your full headlights
  • Monitor www.511on.ca for real-time updates
  • Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather alerts
In case of emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
