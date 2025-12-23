Marathon OPP – Multiple Charges laid after collision

The Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with multiple offences following a single motor vehicle collision.

On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Marathon and Manitouwadge OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17. Officers discovered the driver was suspended and there was a strong cannabis smell emanating from the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Jersey LITTLE, 31 years old of Thunder Bay, was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Drugs

Dangerous Operation

Care or Control of Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available

Driving While Under Suspension

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The Ontario Provincial Police remains committed to taking alcohol and drug impaired drivers off our roads, trails and waterways through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.