Between the Covers – December 22

Thank you Manitoulin Transport! The Wawa Public Library received a very generous donation from Manitoulin Transport. This donation allows us to provide amazing crafts materials, equipment and supplies for our Adult Craft Club which in turn benefits other programs as well. We are very grateful.

Upcoming in January:

January 6th – Join us, as we kick off the New Year with Stories-N-Songs with Don Charbonneau and Friends! This amazing performance filled with fun, laughter, songs and stories will be happening on Tuesday, January 6th starting at 6pm! You don’t want to miss this, so save the date!

January 14 – Coffee and Culture beginning at 6 pm! Save the date! Stay tuned for the topic of discussion! You don’t want to miss it!

Fingerweaving with Carolle is back in January. Come on in and learn new skills and enjoy an afternoon social! We hope you can join us!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are “Clive Cussler Quantum Tempest” by Mike Maden, “The Widow” by John Grisham, “My Beloved” by Jan Karon and “Read Your Mind” by Oz Pearlman.

En Français, nous avons “Madame, est-ce que j’vais être choisi?” par Josélito Michaud.

Staff Pick of the Week “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult.

Diana O’Toole is perfectly on track. She will be married by thirty, done having kids by thirty-five, and move out to the New York City suburbs, all while climbing the professional ladder in the cutthroat art auction world. She’s an associate specialist at Sotheby’s now, but her boss has hinted at a promotion if she can close a deal with a high-profile client. She’s not engaged just yet, but she knows her boyfriend, Finn, a surgical resident, is about to propose on their romantic getaway to the Galapagos—days before her thirtieth birthday. Right on time.

But then a virus that felt worlds away has appeared in the city, and on the eve of their departure, Finn breaks the news: It’s all hands on deck at the hospital. He has to stay behind. You should still go, he assures her, since it would be a shame for all of their nonrefundable trip to go to waste. And so, reluctantly, she goes.

Almost immediately, Diana’s dream vacation goes awry. Her luggage is lost, the Wi-Fi is nearly nonexistent, and the hotel they’d booked is shut down due to the pandemic. In fact, the whole island is now under quarantine, and she is stranded until the borders reopen. Completely isolated, she must venture beyond her comfort zone. Slowly, she carves out a connection with a local family when a teenager with a secret opens up to Diana, despite her father’s suspicion of outsiders.

In the Galapagos Islands, where Darwin’s theory of natural selection was formed, Diana finds herself examining her relationships, her choices, and herself—and wondering if when she goes home, she too will have evolved into someone completely different.

AFTER SCHOOL CLUBS will resume in the new year on January 6th, 2026!

Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form! For January, Tuesday is Story & Craft Club, Wednesday is Building Club, Thursday is Clay Club, and Friday is Game Club! We look forward to another school year of fun programming! Stop in and pick up a pamphlet. For more information, call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290!

Dungeon & Dragons will resume on Tuesday, January 6th, 2026! Join Eric from 4:30PM-5:30PM!

POCKET HUG FUNDRAISER-The Wawa Public Library’s staff have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs! Come in and check it out! We are using donated and end yarn to make these awesome Pocket Hugs. Please support our fundraiser! The cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for your support!

BIBLIOTHÈQUE CANTOOK: Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa!

CANTOOK LIBRARY: For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Wawa Area Victims Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with blankets, hats, mittens, and socks; anything that might keep you warm if you are stranded. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.