Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Marathon to Terrace Bay) CLOSED

Poor road conditions on Hwy 17 have closed the highway between Marathon and Terrace Bay. The highway was closed at 9:29 a.m.

Roads within the community of Marathon are not great. At 9:14 a.m. an anynomous person posted on social media that a Manitoulin tractor trailer was stuck on Peninsula Road, by the graveyard, one lane was still open.

Brenda Stockton
