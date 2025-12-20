Hwy 17 (Marathon to Terrace Bay) CLOSED

Poor road conditions on Hwy 17 have closed the highway between Marathon and Terrace Bay. The highway was closed at 9:29 a.m.
Roads within the community of Marathon are not great. At 9:14 a.m. an anynomous person posted on social media that a Manitoulin tractor trailer was stuck on Peninsula Road, by the graveyard, one lane was still open.
