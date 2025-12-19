OPP Warn of Poor Weather Conditions to continue Today

Dec 19, 2025 at 06:09
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public of poor weather conditions expected to continue both the North East Region and North West Region of Ontario today.
Several communities may experience heavy rainfall, snowfall, whiteout conditions on open stretches of highway, and periods of freezing rain, resulting in slippery and icy road surfaces as well as delays due to unpredictable travel conditions.
Motorists are advised to:
- Obey all road closures
- Avoid non‑essential travel
- Drive according to weather conditions and reduce speed
- Ensure your vehicle is equipped with emergency supplies
- Keep headlights on and maintain safe following distances
- Check road conditions through Ontario 511 before travelling
Additional updates will be provided as the situation develops.
In an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
ROADS CLOSED:
- Highway 101: Wawa to Chapleau
- Highway 17: Nipigon to Marathon
- Highway 17: White River to Batchawana Bay
- Highway 11 westbound: Cochrane to Hearst, closed to commercial traffic
- Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst, fully closed to all traffic
- Highway 631: Highway 17 to Highway 11, fully closed to all traffic
