OPP Warn of Poor Weather Conditions to continue Today

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public of poor weather conditions expected to continue both the North East Region and North West Region of Ontario today.

Several communities may experience heavy rainfall, snowfall, whiteout conditions on open stretches of highway, and periods of freezing rain, resulting in slippery and icy road surfaces as well as delays due to unpredictable travel conditions.

Motorists are advised to:

Obey all road closures

Avoid non‑essential travel

Drive according to weather conditions and reduce speed

Ensure your vehicle is equipped with emergency supplies

Keep headlights on and maintain safe following distances

Check road conditions through Ontario 511 before travelling

Additional updates will be provided as the situation develops.

In an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

ROADS CLOSED: