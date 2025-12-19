OPP Remind motorists to obey Road Closures

With winter weather continuing to impact the North East Region, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists that road closures due to hazardous weather conditions are implemented for public safety and must be obeyed.

During severe winter weather, OPP officers and partner agencies may temporarily close roads and highways when conditions deteriorate and pose a significant risk to motorists, road maintenance crews, and emergency responders. These closures allow snow removal, towing, and emergency operations to be carried out safely and efficiently.

Motorists are reminded that driving on a closed roadway or failing to comply with police direction may result in charges under the Highway Traffic Act, including:

Disobey traffic officer, – section 134(1)

Driving on a closed highway, – section 134(3)

Disobey sign, – section 182(2)

These offences may result in fines, demerit points, and a possible court appearance.

Road closures are put in place to protect lives, including those of drivers, passengers, emergency responders and road maintenance crews. Ignoring a closure places everyone at risk.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel unless it is necessary and conditions are safe. If you must be on the road, take extra precautions to protect yourself and others:

Plan ahead and check weather and road conditions at 511on.ca or OPP North East Region social accounts.

Allow extra time to reach your destination safely.

Pack an emergency kit, including blankets, food, water and a fully charged cell phone.

Clear your vehicle of ice and snow and top up its fluids.

Slow down, increase following distance, avoid sudden braking and drive to conditions.

Turn on headlights in low visibility conditions.

Obey by all road closures and detours.

Learn more about safe winter driving at ontario.ca/page/winter-driving.

Report unsafe drivers to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. In an emergency, call 9-1-1.