Hwy 631 (White River – Hornepayne – Jct 631/11) CLOSED

Dec 19, 2025 at 05:22

Highway 631 remains closed due to weather.

Dec 18, 2025 at 04:05

Weather conditions on HWY 631 Both Directions between HWY 17-WHITE RIVER, White River and HWY 11 (END OF HWY), Calstock. All lanes closed. The highway was closed at 3:52 a.m.

North West OPP urge motorists to:
