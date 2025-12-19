Breaking News

Hwy 614 (Jct 17/614 to Manitouwadge) OPEN

Dec 19, 2025 at 06:21

Highway 614 has been reopened.

Dec 18, 2025 at 21:41

Poor weather and road conditions have closed Hwy 614 (Jct 17/614 to Manitouwadge).

Dec 18, 2025 at 11:52

The highway has been reopened.

Dec 18, 2025 at 00:58

Poor weather conditions on Hwy 614 have closed it from the Jct 17/614 to Manitouwadge.

North West OPP urge motorists to:
