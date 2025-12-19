Hwy 614 (Jct 17/614 to Manitouwadge) OPEN

Dec 19, 2025 at 06:21
Highway 614 has been reopened.
Dec 18, 2025 at 21:41
Poor weather and road conditions have closed Hwy 614 (Jct 17/614 to Manitouwadge).
Dec 18, 2025 at 11:52
The highway has been reopened.
Dec 18, 2025 at 00:58
Poor weather conditions on Hwy 614 have closed it from the Jct 17/614 to Manitouwadge.
North West OPP urge motorists to:
- Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
- Monitor www.511on.ca for real-time updates
- Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather alerts
