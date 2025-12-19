Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River), (Marathon to Nipigon) CLOSED

Dec 19, 2025 at 05:15
HWY 17 CLOSED – Marathon to Nipigon due to weather conditions.
Hwy 17 closed from White River to Batchawana due to weather.
Dec 18, 2025 at 21:35
(UPDATE 9:30 p.m. EST): OPP for both North West Region and North East Region are advising the following roads are closed due to weather and deteriorating road conditions.
- Highway 101 Wawa to Chapleau
- Highway 17 White River to Wawa
- Highway 11 westbound: Cochrane to Hearst, closed to commercial traffic
- Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst, fully closed to all traffic –
- Highway 17: Nipigon to Schreiber, fully closed to all traffic
- Highway 631: Highway 17 to Highway 11, fully closed to all traffic
Dec 18, 2025 at 20:57
Weather conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between SEC HWY 631-ELGIN ST, White River and PINEWOOD DR, WAWA, Wawa. All lanes closed.
Weather conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between HWY 11 (E JCT) – NIPIGON, Nipigon and GARBAGE DISPOSAL RD (N), Marathon. All lanes closed.
Dec 18, 2025 at 20:28
Hwy 17 has been closed from Nipigon to Wawa due to poor weather and road conditions.
Dec 18, 2025 at 20:24
Highway 17 has been closed from Wawa to White River doe to poor weather and road conditions. This will also mean that Hwy 519 (Jct Hwy 17/ 519 to Dubreuilville) will also be considered closed. The highway was closed at 20:17.
Dec 18, 2025 at 14:28
At 14:08 ON511 alerted that “HWY 17 CLOSED from Nipigon to Marathon due to poor road and weather”
Dec 18, 2025 at 12:05
Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions between HWY 11 (E JCT) – NIPIGON, Nipigon and SIMON ST (N) – WALKER LAKE RD (S), Schreiber. All lanes closed. The highway was closed at 11:53 a.m.
Dec 18, 2025 at 11:45
The highway has been reopened.
Dec 18, 2025 at 05:55
Weather conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between HWY 11 (E JCT) – NIPIGON, Nipigon and PENINSULA RD (FORMER HWY 626 TO MARATHON) (S), Marathon. All lanes closed. 4:47 AM
- Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
- Monitor www.511on.ca for real-time updates
- Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather alerts
Dec 18, 2025 at 00:10
The storm is making its way eastward.
- Highway 17 is now closed from White River to Mobert (Weather conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between ABITIBI PRICE RD-DOMTAR MILL RD, White River and MOBERT, Mobert. All lanes closed.).
- Highway 17 is closed from Nipigon to Marathon. (Weather conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between HWY 11 (E JCT) – NIPIGON, Nipigon and GARBAGE DISPOSAL RD (N), Marathon. All lanes closed.)
In all practicality, Hwy 17 is closed from White River to Nipigon.
Dec 17, 2025 at 23:43
Hwy 17 (Marathon to Nipigon) has been closed due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 23:38.
Environment Canada has issued an Orange Alert: Winter storm expected tonight through Friday morning.
- Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm. The highest amounts are expected inland from Lake Superior and over the higher terrain.
- Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.
- Flash freeze.
- OPP Remind motorists to obey Road Closures - December 19, 2025
- Friday Morning News – December 19 - December 19, 2025
- Hwy 614 (Jct 17/614 to Manitouwadge) OPEN - December 19, 2025