Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River), (Marathon to Nipigon) CLOSED

(UPDATE 9:30 p.m. EST): OPP for both North West Region and North East Region are advising the following roads are closed due to weather and deteriorating road conditions.

Highway 101 Wawa to Chapleau

Highway 17 White River to Wawa

Highway 11 westbound: Cochrane to Hearst, closed to commercial traffic

Highway 11: Nipigon to Hearst, fully closed to all traffic –

Highway 17: Nipigon to Schreiber, fully closed to all traffic

Highway 631: Highway 17 to Highway 11, fully closed to all traffic

Dec 18, 2025 at 20:28

Hwy 17 has been closed from Nipigon to Wawa due to poor weather and road conditions.

Highway 17 has been closed from Wawa to White River doe to poor weather and road conditions. This will also mean that Hwy 519 (Jct Hwy 17/ 519 to Dubreuilville) will also be considered closed. The highway was closed at 20:17.

At 14:08 ON511 alerted that “HWY 17 CLOSED from Nipigon to Marathon due to poor road and weather”

Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions between HWY 11 (E JCT) – NIPIGON, Nipigon and SIMON ST (N) – WALKER LAKE RD (S), Schreiber. All lanes closed. The highway was closed at 11:53 a.m.

The highway has been reopened.

Weather conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between HWY 11 (E JCT) – NIPIGON, Nipigon and PENINSULA RD (FORMER HWY 626 TO MARATHON) (S), Marathon. All lanes closed. 4:47 AM

North West OPP urge motorists to:

Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary

M www.511on.ca onitorfor real-time updates

Check www.weather.gc.ca

The storm is making its way eastward.

Highway 17 is now closed from White River to Mobert (Weather conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between ABITIBI PRICE RD-DOMTAR MILL RD, White River and MOBERT, Mobert. All lanes closed.).

In all practicality, Hwy 17 is closed from White River to Nipigon.

Hwy 17 (Marathon to Nipigon) has been closed due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 23:38.

At 23:33, the Marathon Fire Department posted to social media that the department was attending to an accident at Neys. Please stay safe and make room for Emergency Vehicles

Environment Canada has issued an Orange Alert: Winter storm expected tonight through Friday morning.