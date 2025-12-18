Breaking News

Bus Cancellations: Hornepayne

Dec 18, 2025 at 06:41
Due to the inclement weather, visibility concerns, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in Hornepayne will be cancelled for today.
Schools will remain open.
Note: transportation is running as per normal schedule for schools in Wawa, White River & Chapleau.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*