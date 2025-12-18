Dec 18, 2025 at 06:41
Due to the inclement weather, visibility concerns, and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation servicing schools in Hornepayne will be cancelled for today.
Schools will remain open.
Note: transportation is running as per normal schedule for schools in Wawa, White River & Chapleau.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – December 18th - December 18, 2025
- Bus Cancellations: Hornepayne - December 18, 2025
- Hwy 655 (Timmins to Driftwood) CLOSED - December 18, 2025