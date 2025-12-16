Flash Freeze Warning

Yellow Warning – Flash Freeze
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
Temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly.
Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops.
What: Temperatures rapidly falling below freezing leading to icy conditions.
When: This evening into tonight.
Additional information: Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid single digits this afternoon into this evening.
A sharp cold front will push through the area this evening leading to a rapid drop in temperatures to below the freezing mark. Overnight lows are expected to be anywhere from -10 to -18 degrees Celsius.
Roads and walkways may quickly become icy and slippery. Icy surfaces will likely form quickly and could be difficult to detect. Be very careful if walking or driving.
