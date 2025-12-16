Flash Freeze Warning

Yellow Warning – Flash Freeze

3:15 PM EST Tuesday 16 December 2025

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly.

Ponding water, slush, and any falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature drops.

What: Temperatures rapidly falling below freezing leading to icy conditions.

When: This evening into tonight.

Additional information: Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid single digits this afternoon into this evening.

A sharp cold front will push through the area this evening leading to a rapid drop in temperatures to below the freezing mark. Overnight lows are expected to be anywhere from -10 to -18 degrees Celsius.

Roads and walkways may quickly become icy and slippery. Icy surfaces will likely form quickly and could be difficult to detect. Be very careful if walking or driving.