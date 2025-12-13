Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

The barricade at Pinewood Drive and Hwy 17 (Wawa) has now been removed by Ledcorp and is on the shoulder of Mills Drive. Drive with care, there is still snow squall activity showing on EC mapping, and the Montreal River Hill camera shows poor roads and visibility.

ON511 is no longer showing that Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) as closed. Transports and cars are now driving by the unmanned barricade on 17. This is creating confusion amongst motorists and commercial tractor trailer units as some are pulling in to honor the barricade, whilst watching others go past.

The highway remains closed at this time. OPP resumed manning the barricade about 17:15 last night. Be careful when approaching the barricade to talk with OPP about the closure, the MTO road closure sign has no lights on it.

Weather radar show snow squalls hitting the region. MTO mapping showing ‘Track my Plow’ doesn’t display any snow plows working between Mobert and SSM. Wawa-news did observe a snow plow headed east from Wawa just after 7 a.m.

OPP officers stopped manning the barricade at Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive at 16:20. In the 6 minutes until 16:30… seven pickups, two cars and a cube truck blew past the barricade in a puff of snow. And as I write this, two more pickups have gone through.

Seriously though, this is no laughing matter. I hope all those who went past live in the Mission or at MFN. Otherwise, these vehicles are travelling on a closed highway, subject to fines, and should they put their vehicle in the ditch, putting EMS services at risk coming to rescue you. Not to mention that your insurance is invalid!

OPP do not make the decision to close a highway lightly, they do it to protect drivers. Let’s all make it home safe and sound.

ON511 has updated their website, weather conditions have closed Hwy 17 from Wawa to Batchawana.

The MTO barricade has been put in place at Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive and there are two cruisers stopping any southbound traffic. ON511 is reporting that there is a disabled vehicle at Crozier Lake, the eastbound lane and shoulder is closed (14:41).

Heavy snow is falling in Wawa and the highway beside Pinewood Drive has become completely snow covered since the snow began at 14:30.