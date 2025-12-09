WOODS, Dorothy

Dorothy Woods, passed away on December 7, 2025, at the age of 77, surrounded by the love of her family. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother; Dorothy’s life was defined by kindness, generosity, and a deep love for those around her.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 55 years Peter Woods, and her children Natalie (Sean), Jamie (Jess), and Tamara. Dorothy was the proud grandmother of Taylor (Nick), Emma, and Sara, each of whom brought her immense joy. Dorothy is survived by her siblings, Catherine, Jim, Diane, and Gordon, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy dedicated her career to teaching.

In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes there will be no service, her family will remember her privately.

Instead of flowers or donations, please do something kind for someone else.