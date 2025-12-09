Snow squalls continuing today (Pukaskwa Park to Searchmont)

5:26 AM EST Tuesday 9 December 2025

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Snow squalls continuing today.

What: Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm with locally higher amounts possible. Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

When: Ending this afternoon.

Additional information: Lake effect snow will be accompanied by southwesterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h. As a result, blowing snow will further reduce visibility. Travel along portions of highway 17 and highway 101 may be hazardous. Travel will likely be hazardous. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel and outdoor activities until conditions improve.