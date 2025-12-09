Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

Dec 9, 2025 at 17:52

Highway 17 is now open, the barricade has been removed and traffic is beginning to flow, please drive with care.

Dec 8, 2025 at 23:47

Highway 17 has been closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions. The highway was closed at 11:12 p.m.

 

Brenda Stockton
