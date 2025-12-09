GRATTON, Andre Joseph

Passed away suddenly at the age of 79 on December 5, 2025, in Wawa. Andre is survived by his spouse, Claudette. Loving father to Annette Paquette (Pierre), Renee Spooner (Reg). Cherished grandpapa to Glenn (Nicole), Alicia (Mariusz), Devon (Racheal), Joel (Jessie), Tyrel (Jenna), Sara (Tyler), Lyanne and great grandpapa to Xavier, Chloe, Andie, Jayce.

Andre worked as a logger for over 50 years, known for his strength, dedication, and deep connection to the northern forests. A true outdoorsman, Andre’s love of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors is carried on by his family, who proudly follow in his footsteps. He treasured his time at the cottage and was known for always lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Time spent with family—filled with stories, laughter, and the simple beauty of northern life—remains among the most cherished memories for those who loved him. Andre will be remembered for his warmth, steady presence, and devotion to the outdoors. His legacy lives on in his family and in the cottage that stands as a testament to the life he built.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre Sault Ste. Marie, ON.

A private gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.