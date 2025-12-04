LDHCF Launches Wish Campaign 2025

There’s a chill in the air, and that means it’s time for the LDHCF’s annual Wish Campaign! The campaign launches on Friday, December 5, 2025, and runs until Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Every household in Wawa, White River, Hawk Junction, Missanabie, and Dubreuilville will receive a flyer in their mailbox asking for support to purchase 10 new hospital beds.

Most of the current beds at LDHC date back to when the facility was built 23 years ago. While mattresses have been replaced and repairs have been made over the years, many beds are now nearing end of life and replacement parts are no longer available.

Each new bed costs $15,000, and we are already well on our way to reaching the $150,000 needed to provide every patient and long-term care resident with a safe and comfortable place to rest.

All donors are invited to place a star or have one placed for them on our Wish Tree in the LDHC lobby. This tree symbolizes giving, remembrance, honouring loved ones, and wishing for better healthcare for all.

How to Donate

Visit the Foundation office daily from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. (closed for lunch). We accept cash, cheques, credit, and debit.

Donate online at ldhc.com. Click “Donate,” follow the link, and select Wish Campaign.

Send an e-transfer to [email protected] and write “Wish Campaign” in the comment box.

You may also fill out the donation slip at the bottom of the flyer and mail it in or drop it off at the Foundation office (lower level) or at the reception desk. If you have any questions, please contact Isabeau Allard, Coordinator, at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or [email protected].

Remember: every dollar of every donation directly supports the needs of our local hospital. More than ever, we need your generous hearts to create our healthy future. Thank you for your support!