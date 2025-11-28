Mixed Curling Standings – November 24

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|4
|4
|TERRIS, Tom
|2
|3
|4
|BUCKELL, Chris
|3
|2
|2
|DUGGAN, Sarah
|3
|2
|4
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|2
|4
|GLOVER, Justine
|3
|2
|4
|MORRISON, Matthew
|3
|2
|4
|HUFF, Amanda
|8
|1
|3
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|8
|1
|3
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|8
|1
|3
|DERESKI, Daryl
|12
|0
|2
|HALL, Dave
|12
|0
|1
|HALL, Spencer
|12
|0
|2
Game Schedule for Thursday, December 4th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|TERRIS
|S. HALL
|D.HALL
|MORRISON
|DERESKI
|RAINVILLE
|FAHRER
|LESCHISHIN
|HUFF
|DUGGAN
|BUCKELL
|TREMBLAY
|GLOVER
