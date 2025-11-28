Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – November 24

Team Rank Wins G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 4 4
TERRIS, Tom 2 3 4
BUCKELL, Chris 3 2 2
DUGGAN, Sarah 3 2 4
FAHRER, Tom 3 2 4
GLOVER, Justine 3 2 4
MORRISON, Matthew 3 2 4
HUFF, Amanda 8 1 3
RAINVILLE, Heather 8 1 3
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 8 1 3
DERESKI, Daryl 12 0 2
HALL, Dave 12 0 1
HALL, Spencer 12 0 2

Game Schedule for Thursday, December 4th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
TERRIS S. HALL D.HALL MORRISON
DERESKI RAINVILLE FAHRER
LESCHISHIN HUFF DUGGAN
BUCKELL TREMBLAY GLOVER
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*