MHS Evacuated

Nov 26, 2025 at 12:17

The Wawa Fire Department has now left the high school.

Nov 26, 2025 at 11:45

At 11:15 a.m. Michipicoten High School was evacuated this morning. There was an odour of propane gas as detected by firefighters. Wawa-news observed that Sarjeant arrived and was assisting the firefighters.

