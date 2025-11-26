MHS Evacuated

Nov 26, 2025 at 12:17
The Wawa Fire Department has now left the high school.
Nov 26, 2025 at 11:45
At 11:15 a.m. Michipicoten High School was evacuated this morning. There was an odour of propane gas as detected by firefighters. Wawa-news observed that Sarjeant arrived and was assisting the firefighters.
