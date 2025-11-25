East Algoma OPP – Two Arrested after Traffic Stop

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two people after a traffic stop on Highway 108, just south of Elliot Lake.

On November 21, 2025, at approximately 2:45 p.m., police stopped a black 4-door sedan travelling northbound on Highway 108 towards Elliot Lake. Police located suspected Oxycodone pills, a scale, numerous cell phones, and cash. The driver and passenger were arrested and vehicle was towed.

Trevor GOSSELIN, 55-years-old, of Onaping was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than heroin)

Jacqueline (Jackie) MONGRAIN, 53-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Both accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 15, 2026.