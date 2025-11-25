Nov 25, 2025 at 07:59
The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two people after a traffic stop on Highway 108, just south of Elliot Lake.
On November 21, 2025, at approximately 2:45 p.m., police stopped a black 4-door sedan travelling northbound on Highway 108 towards Elliot Lake. Police located suspected Oxycodone pills, a scale, numerous cell phones, and cash. The driver and passenger were arrested and vehicle was towed.
Trevor GOSSELIN, 55-years-old, of Onaping was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid (other than heroin)
Jacqueline (Jackie) MONGRAIN, 53-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
Both accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 15, 2026.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- East Algoma OPP – Witnesses Sought in November 24th Fatal Collision - November 25, 2025
- East Algoma OPP – Two Arrested after Traffic Stop - November 25, 2025
- Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision on Hwy 61 - November 24, 2025