Superior East, South Porcupine & James Bay OPP – Prepare for Hazardous Driving Conditions

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising motorists to prepare for hazardous driving conditions as a significant winter storm is forecast to impact Northeastern Ontario this week. Heavy snowfall and blowing snow are expected across the region, creating slippery roads, reduced visibility, and an increased risk of collisions. Motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

Stay Safe – Here’s What You Can Do:

Slow down and increase your following distance.

Avoid sudden braking and use headlights in low visibility.

Clear ALL snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.

Plan extra time to reach your destination.

Check road conditions before travelling at Ontario 511.

Ensure your vehicle is winter-ready with proper tires, working wipers, and an emergency kit.

Earlier this month, James Bay OPP responded to multiple collisions during the season’s first storm, including commercial vehicle rollovers and near misses involving emergency vehicles. These incidents highlight the importance of adjusting driving habits during winter weather.

If you encounter an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency matters, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.