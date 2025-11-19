East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after lengthy ATV Crash Investigation

On November 15, 2025, an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) operator was charged after a lengthy crash investigation.

On August 6, 2025, at approximately 6:15 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a single vehicle collision involving an ATV on Mississauga Avenue. The ATV hit a hydro pole, tangled in lines, and flipped onto a residential front yard fence. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the lone operator to hospital for further assessment. After an in-depth investigation, the operator was arrested and charged.

Marc Aaron DAWLEY-COLE, 23-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Fail to have insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 25, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.