8th Annual Lori Johnson Hockey Tournament Schedule

Games run Friday through Sunday with a Competitive figure skating demonstration on Sunday at noon by Evie-Marie Beach (Prior to the finals).
No cost to enter and watch, but there is a silver collection at the door. Any donations will be forwarded to the Wawa Mustangs this year.
Friday Games:
|1
|BEER
|6:00 PM
|Cluster Pucks
|VS
|Beer Naked Ladies
|2
|REC
|7:00 PM
|Regretzkies
|VS
|No More Excuses
|3
|REC
|8:00 PM
|Moose on the Loose
|VS
|Superior Puckers
|4
|BEER
|9:00 PM
|C.T.D.R
|VS
|EZ Riders
|5
|REC
|10:00 PM
|Snoop Doggz
|VS
|Chapsticks
|6
|REC
|11:00 PM
|NSYNC
|VS
|The Regretzkies *
Saturday Games:
|7
|BEER
|9:00 AM
|Cluster Pucks
|VS
|C.T. D.R
|8
|REC
|10:00 AM
|No More Excuses
|VS
|Superior Puckers
|9
|REC
|11:00 AM
|Moose on the Loose
|VS
|Chapsticks
|10
|REC
|12:00 PM
|Snoop Doggz
|VS
|NSYNC
|11
|BEER
|1:00 PM
|Beer Naked Ladies
|VS
|EZ Riders
|12
|REC
|2:00 PM
|The Regretzkies
|VS
|Superior Puckers
|Break
|3:00 PM
|13
|REC
|4:00 PM
|Moose on the Loose
|VS
|NSYNC
|14
|REC
|5:00 PM
|Snoop Doggz
|VS
|No More Excuses
|15
|REC
|6:00 PM
|Chapsticks
|VS
|The Regretzkies
|16
|BEER
|7:00 PM
|EZ Riders
|VS
|Cluster Pucks
|17
|BEER
|8:00 PM
|Beer Naked Ladies
|VS
|C.T.D.R
Sunday Games:
|18
|Semi Finals Beer
|9:00 AM
|2nd
|VS
|3rd
|19
|Semi Finals Rec
|10:00 AM
|1st
|VS
|4th
|20
|Semi Finals Rec
|11:00 AM
|2nd
|VS
|3rd
|Break
|12:00 PM
|Competitive Figure Skating Demo
|Evie-Marie Beach
|21
|Finals Beer
|1:00 PM
|1st Place after RR
|VS
|Winner of game #18
|22
|Finals Rec
|2:00 PM
|Winner of game #19
|VS
|Winner of game #20
|Team key: Moose on the Loose (Wawa), The Regretzkies (Wawa), No More Excuses (Chapleau), Chapsticks (Chapleau)
|Superior Puckers (SSM), NSYNC (SSM), Snoop Doggz (SSM), Camel Toe Drag Release (SSM), Cluster Pucks (Wawa)
|EZ Riders (SSM), Beer Naked Ladies (SSM) *points for game do not count
