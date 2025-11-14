8th Annual Lori Johnson Hockey Tournament Schedule

Games run Friday through Sunday with a Competitive figure skating demonstration on Sunday at noon by Evie-Marie Beach (Prior to the finals).

No cost to enter and watch, but there is a silver collection at the door. Any donations will be forwarded to the Wawa Mustangs this year.

Friday Games:

1 BEER 6:00 PM Cluster Pucks VS Beer Naked Ladies 2 REC 7:00 PM Regretzkies VS No More Excuses 3 REC 8:00 PM Moose on the Loose VS Superior Puckers 4 BEER 9:00 PM C.T.D.R VS EZ Riders 5 REC 10:00 PM Snoop Doggz VS Chapsticks 6 REC 11:00 PM NSYNC VS The Regretzkies *

Saturday Games:

7 BEER 9:00 AM Cluster Pucks VS C.T. D.R 8 REC 10:00 AM No More Excuses VS Superior Puckers 9 REC 11:00 AM Moose on the Loose VS Chapsticks 10 REC 12:00 PM Snoop Doggz VS NSYNC 11 BEER 1:00 PM Beer Naked Ladies VS EZ Riders 12 REC 2:00 PM The Regretzkies VS Superior Puckers Break 3:00 PM 13 REC 4:00 PM Moose on the Loose VS NSYNC 14 REC 5:00 PM Snoop Doggz VS No More Excuses 15 REC 6:00 PM Chapsticks VS The Regretzkies 16 BEER 7:00 PM EZ Riders VS Cluster Pucks 17 BEER 8:00 PM Beer Naked Ladies VS C.T.D.R

Sunday Games:

18 Semi Finals Beer 9:00 AM 2nd VS 3rd 19 Semi Finals Rec 10:00 AM 1st VS 4th 20 Semi Finals Rec 11:00 AM 2nd VS 3rd Break 12:00 PM Competitive Figure Skating Demo Evie-Marie Beach 21 Finals Beer 1:00 PM 1st Place after RR VS Winner of game #18 22 Finals Rec 2:00 PM Winner of game #19 VS Winner of game #20