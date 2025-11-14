Breaking News

8th Annual Lori Johnson Hockey Tournament Schedule

Games run Friday through Sunday with a Competitive figure skating demonstration on Sunday at noon by Evie-Marie Beach (Prior to the finals).
No cost to enter and watch, but there is a silver collection at the door. Any donations will be forwarded to the Wawa Mustangs this year.

 

Friday Games:

1 BEER 6:00 PM Cluster Pucks VS Beer Naked Ladies
2 REC 7:00 PM Regretzkies VS No More Excuses
3 REC 8:00 PM Moose on the Loose VS Superior Puckers
4 BEER 9:00 PM C.T.D.R VS EZ Riders
5 REC 10:00 PM Snoop Doggz VS Chapsticks
6 REC 11:00 PM NSYNC VS The Regretzkies *

Saturday Games:

7 BEER 9:00 AM Cluster Pucks VS C.T. D.R
8 REC 10:00 AM No More Excuses VS Superior Puckers
9 REC 11:00 AM Moose on the Loose VS Chapsticks
10 REC 12:00 PM Snoop Doggz VS NSYNC
11 BEER 1:00 PM Beer Naked Ladies VS EZ Riders
12 REC 2:00 PM The Regretzkies VS Superior Puckers
Break 3:00 PM
13 REC 4:00 PM Moose on the Loose VS NSYNC
14 REC 5:00 PM Snoop Doggz VS No More Excuses
15 REC 6:00 PM Chapsticks VS The Regretzkies
16 BEER 7:00 PM EZ Riders VS Cluster Pucks
17 BEER 8:00 PM Beer Naked Ladies VS C.T.D.R

Sunday Games:

18 Semi Finals Beer 9:00 AM 2nd VS 3rd
19 Semi Finals Rec 10:00 AM 1st VS 4th
20 Semi Finals Rec 11:00 AM 2nd VS 3rd
Break 12:00 PM Competitive Figure Skating Demo Evie-Marie Beach
21 Finals Beer 1:00 PM 1st Place after RR VS Winner of game #18
22 Finals Rec 2:00 PM Winner of game #19 VS Winner of game #20
Team key: Moose on the Loose (Wawa), The Regretzkies (Wawa), No More Excuses (Chapleau), Chapsticks (Chapleau)
Superior Puckers (SSM), NSYNC (SSM), Snoop Doggz (SSM), Camel Toe Drag Release (SSM), Cluster Pucks (Wawa)
EZ Riders (SSM), Beer Naked Ladies (SSM)                                                                   *points for game do not count

 

