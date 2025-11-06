Happenings at Wawa First United – November 6

O God, Our Help: at the Cenotaph:

O God, our help in ages past, you are our hope in years to come.

We gather today to remember the Canadians who paid with their lives – in world wars, in Korea, in Afghanistan, and on peace-keeping missions – for the freedom we enjoy.

We give thanks for all the service people, in the army, navy, and air force, who have served our country in times of war and times of peace. We remember the hardships they endured.

We remember those whose lives were changed forever by physical wounds and traumas they couldn’t escape when they returned home. We express deep sadness and lament for the lives lost at home because veterans were overwhelmed by remembering.

We pray for the families and friends of those who served and who serve today. We remember their fears and their prayers for their loved ones and their dread of a knock on the door or a telegram delivered. We give thanks for the chaplains and other service people who shared the devastating news with compassion. We pray for all the children of service people through the decades who grew up without a parent and for the children of today who have been reshaped by the loss of a parent.

We pray for healing and peace for veterans of war and soldiers whose service in peace time continues to impact their lives.

We pray that all Canadians, especially our leaders, will remember the cost of war and seek paths to peace and reconciliation for all people.

O God, our help in ages past, you are our hope in years to come. May your love teach us that we are all siblings and that, for peace to endure, we need to care for each other. May it be so. Amen. ( Heather Leffler, Rockwood-Stone PC, Rockwood. Ont. Used with permission the Gathering Pentecost 2, 2025)

Creation Connection:

The prophet asks,” How long will it be until God acts?” In relation to climate change and other challenges facing humanity, the question is, “How long until we act?”

Sunday November 9 _ Twenty-second after Pentecostal

Scriptures:

Haggai 1:15b-2:9 God will shake things up; there will be new splendour.

2 Thessalonians 2:1-5,13-17 Let no one deceive you, stand fast in the traditions

Luke 20:27-38 A woman marries seven brothers; whose wife is she in resurrection?

Lay Leader: Lorna Lay Reader: Heather

Announcements:

We welcome all people who are seeking faith to join us in our service on Sunday, November 9th, at 11 a.m.

The Legion will be attending the service at the Pentecostal Church at 1:30 pm. Rev. Ron Henson will be conducting the service.

Prayer Shawl group will meet in the Family Room at First United on Sat. Nov. 22, at 2:30 to 3 pm. All knitters and crocheters are welcome, Materials and instructions can be supplied.

Nov. 11 – Remembrance Day

Nov. 13 – World Kindness Day

Nov.19 – World Toilet Day ( a call to action for all those who don’t have places to go to the bathroom or proper sanitation)

Nov. 20 – World Children’s Day