OPP – Halloween Safety

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the communities to prioritize safety tonight, Halloween. With children taking to the streets in costumes and neighbors preparing for trick-or-treaters, it’s essential to stay vigilant and be aware of safety measures.

This year, we invite residents to join us in making Halloween safe and fun for everyone by following our helpful tips.

Children and Parents:

Be seen . Carry a flashlight and wear a costume with bright and reflective colors so people can see you.

. Carry a flashlight and wear a costume with bright and reflective colors so people can see you. Be aware . Remember to stop, look and listen before crossing the street. Stay in familiar neighborhoods and only go to homes that are well lit.

. Remember to stop, look and listen before crossing the street. Stay in familiar neighborhoods and only go to homes that are well lit. Be creative . Use makeup instead of wearing a mask. Masks can make it hard to see hazards, other people and vehicles.

. Use makeup instead of wearing a mask. Masks can make it hard to see hazards, other people and vehicles. Be safe . Go trick or treating with your parents or in a group with friends and never go into a stranger’s home or vehicle. Have an adult check your treats before eating them.

. Go trick or treating with your parents or in a group with friends and never go into a stranger’s home or vehicle. Have an adult check your treats before eating them. Be mindful of weather conditions.

Motorists:

Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick or treating. Children are excited; they may run out into traffic.

Remember that costumes can limit a child’s vision and they may not be able to see your vehicle.

Reduce your distractions and stay alert.

Remember to enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully. Proceed with caution.

The OPP is wishing everyone a safe and enjoyable Halloween.