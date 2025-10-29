Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 29

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the afternoon of October 28.
At the time of this update there are 4 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Two are under control and two are being observed.
The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region. Areas located east of Orillia and south of Pembroke are showing a moderate hazard.
