Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 28

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the afternoon of October 27.

 

At the time of this update there are 4 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Two are under control and 2 are being observed.

 

The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

