Hwy 17 (3km west of Massey) One Lane Open

Oct 23, 2025 at 08:01
Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Massey area due to a collision. ON511 at 7:54 a.m.
OPP – One lane has re-opened in Hwy 17 west of Massey, with traffic alternating. Clean-up efforts underway.
Oct 23, 2025 at 07:14
Highway 17 is fully closed in both directions approximately 3 km west of Massey, at the intersection of Caddel Road. Manitoulin OPP is investigating collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. One person has been taken to hospital.
Ontario Provincial Police – North East Region – Posted to FB at 6:41 a.m.
