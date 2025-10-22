Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 22

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 21.
At the time of this update there are 5 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Two are being held, 1 is under control and 2 are being observed.
The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.
