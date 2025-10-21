Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 21

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 20:

Haliburton 53 (HAL053) is 40 hectares and located west of Highway 509, approximately 0.5 kilometres north of the intersection of Donaldson Road and Highway 509. The local municipality fire department has asked for assistance from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services. Three FireRanger crews have been assigned to this fire to support municipal firefighters. The fire is not under control.

Haliburton 54 (HAL054) was 0.1 hectares and located on the east side of Wadsworth Lake, next to Dombroskie Road, approximately 900 metres west of Spruce Lake. The fire is out.

At the time of this update there are 6 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. One of these fires is not under control, 1 is being held, 2 are under control and 2 are being observed.

The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.