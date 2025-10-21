East Algoma OPP – SIU Invokes Mandate

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in Blind River.

On Sunday, October 19, 2025, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested an individual involved in a dispute that resulted in criminal charges.

While in custody, the individual required medical attention and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in Blind River.

As the SIU has invoked its mandate, the OPP will not be able to provide further information. Media inquiries should be directed to the SIU at [email protected].