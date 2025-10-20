Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 20

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 19.

At the time of this update there are 7 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. One of these fires is not under control, 2 are being held, 2 are under control and 2 are being observed.

The fire hazard across most of the Northeast Region remains low. However, a band stretching from Kawartha Lakes through Pembroke and extending southward has a mix of moderate to high hazard levels.