Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 17

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 16.

Cochrane 23 (COC023) was a 0.1 hectare sized fire and is located north of the community of Constance Lake. This fire is now out.

One more fire was called out today:

Haliburton 48 (HAL048) was a 0.1 hectare fire located at the northwest end of Weslemkoon Lake. This fire is now out.

One additional fire was confirmed in the evening hours of October 15 following the previous update.

Haliburton 51 (HAL051) is 1 hectare in size and is located approximately 2 kilometres northeast of Dafoe Lake. This fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 9 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Three of these fires are not under control, 3 are being held, 1 is under control and 2 are being observed.

The fire hazard is currently high across several areas, including the region stretching from Noganosh Lake Provincial Park northward to Capreol and Temiskaming Shores, as well as a corridor extending from Gravenhurst northeast to Mattawa and south to Carleton Place.

Across the remainder of the Northeast Region, the fire hazard ranges from low to moderate.