OPP – Four Holiday Weekend Fatalities & 8,800+ traffic charges laid

Four people died in separate collisions on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-patrolled roads during the Thanksgiving long weekend, as the OPP joined Canadian policing partners for Operation Impact.

The OPP’s commitment to keeping roads safe was reflected in the more than 8,800 traffic charges they laid across the province throughout the weekend. Officers worked around the clock, targeting road behaviours that continue to result in serious consequences for drivers and passengers of all ages every year.

Speeding accounted for just over half (4,518) of the driving offences. The OPP also laid 158 racing/stunt driving charges – one of the most aggressive and dangerous behaviours on Ontario roads. One hundred and seventy (170) impaired driving charges and 130 distracted driving charges were among the other dangerous offences motorists chose to commit. Some of the 377 seatbelt charges were laid against unbuckled passengers, serving as a reminder that they too need to do their part to reduce the number of injuries and deaths on our roads.

From January 1 to October 12, 2025, the OPP responded to 244 fatal collisions that resulted in families collectively losing 279 loved ones this year in what were almost all preventable road incidents.

The OPP reminds drivers and passengers that traffic laws are designed to keep everyone safe, but are only effective if everyone complies with them at all times.

The OPP thanks all road users who did their part to keep highways and roads safe and helped ensure everyone made it to and from their destinations on one of the busiest traffic weekends of the year.