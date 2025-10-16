Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 16

There were 5 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 15.

Haliburton 46 (HAL046) is 40 hectares in size and is located 3 kilometres northeast of Wadsworth Lake. This fire is not under control.

Haliburton 47 (HAL047) is 0.8 hectares in size and is located 1.5 kilometres southwest of Stoll Lake. This fire is not under control.

Haliburton 48 (HAL048) is a 0.2 hectare fire located at the northwest end of Weslemkoon Lake. This fire is not under control.

Haliburton 49 (HAL049) is a 0.5 hectare fire located 1 kilometre west of Barker Lake. This fire is not under control.

Haliburton 50 (HAL050) is a 0.5 hectare fire located 1 kilometre west of Bob Lake. This fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Seven of these fires are not under control, 1 is being held and 2 are being observed.

Fire hazard is currently high across several areas, including Temiskaming Shores, Kapuskasing, and areas in a corridor from the Kawartha Lakes northeastward to Deux-Rivieres and Renfrew. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the rest of the Northeast Region.