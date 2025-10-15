Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 15

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 14.

Haliburton 44 (HAL044) is 2 hectares in size and is located 1 kilometre northwest of McNulty Lake. This fire is not under control.

Haliburton 45 (HAL045) is 0.3 hectares in size and is located approximately 4 kilometers east of Camel Lake. This fire is not under control.

One additional fire was confirmed in the evening hours of October 13 following the previous update.

North Bay 43 (NOR043) is 1 hectare in size and is located 1 kilometre northeast of Genesee Lake. This fire is now out.

At the time of this update there are 6 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Three of these fires are not under control, 1 is under control, and 2 are being observed.

Fire hazard is currently high across several areas, including Temiskaming Shores, Cochrane, Kapuskasing, and areas from Kawartha Lakes northward to Mattawa and Pembroke. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the rest of the Northeast Region.