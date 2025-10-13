Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 13

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 12:

Haliburton 42 (HAL042) is 0.1 hectares and is located on the east side of Norlock Lake, approximately 0.3 kilometres north of Sunny Hill Road, and 1.2 kilometres west of Highway 69. The fire is under control.

At the time of this update there are 6 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. One of these fires is not under control, 4 are under control, and 1 is being observed.

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region. The areas of Petawawa and Deep River have a high fire hazard.