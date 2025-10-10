Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 10

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 9:

Sudbury 56 (SUD056) is 0.1 hectares and is located on the north side of Lac St. Jean, approximately 1 kilometre west of Blue Lake, and 3 kilometres east of Moose Lake. The fire is under control.

Haliburton 41 (HAL041) was 0.1 hectares and located on the west side of Quiet Lake, approximately 0.5 kilometres south of Silent Lake. The fire is out.

At the time of this update there are 9 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Two of these fires are not under control, 3 are being held, 3 are under control, and 1 is being observed.

Areas east and south of Temagami and Espanola are experiencing mainly a low to moderate fire hazard. Areas north and west of the previously mentioned locations, have a primarily a moderate to high hazard.