Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 9

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 8:

Cochrane 22 (COC022) is 3 hectares and is located approximately 5.6 kilometres northeast of Newpost Creek, and 6.5 kilomteres southwest of Kineras Lake. The fire is being observed.

At the time of this update there are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Three of these fires are not under control, 2 are being held, 4 are under control, and 1 is being observed.

The fire hazard is primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with a few spots showing a high hazard.