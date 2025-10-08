Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 8

There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the evening of October 7:

North Bay (NOR040) was 0.2 hectares and located on the northwest side of Le Grou Lake, approximately 120 metres east of Lampman Road, and 1.5 kilometres south of Dutchman Lake. The fire is out.

Haliburton 40 (HAL040) is 0.6 hectares and is located on the northeast side of Pringle Lake, approximately 2.8 kilometres west of Lower Mazinaw Lake, and 2.7 kilometres south of Bon Echo Lake. The fire is being held.

At the time of this update there are 14 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Four of these fires are not under control, 3 are being held and 7 are under control.

Areas east and south of Kirkland Lake and Elliot Lake are experiencing mainly a low fire hazard. Areas north and west of the previously mentioned locations, have a low to high hazard.